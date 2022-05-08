It was supposed to be an Arizona couple’s dream wedding, until a thief walked away with expensive gifts and a priceless card from the bride’s late grandmother.

Surveillance cameras captured the well-dressed suspect stealing a money box loaded with thousands of dollars in cash and gift cards, according to police.

It all happened while Ryan and Katherine McWilliams were saying their vows at a beautiful outdoor venue near Phoenix. The couple spoke to Inside Edition from their honeymoon in Italy.

“He's the perfect random guest who shows up late to a wedding,” Ryan said.

“He knew exactly when to come. It was right during the ceremony when everyone was sitting and no one would be around,” Katherine said.

The bride’s parents are also outraged. Among the gifts taken was a card from Katherine’s grandmother who died of COVID-19 in January.

“There was a special card from her and a note from her, and there’s no way to get that back,” the bride’s father said.

A suspect was arrested and identified as former sheriff’s deputy Landon Rankin. Rankin, who also once appeared on a TV crime show, was charged with two counts of burglary.

The bride says that their friends and family didn’t tell them until the next day, so they could enjoy their wedding.

“We had no idea that it had happened. It was the most wonderful and perfect day of our entire lives,” Katherine said.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe to try to recoup the $2,000 in gifts they lost.

Related Stories