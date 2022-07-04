Former SpaceX Rocket Scientist Opens Automated, Mobile Pizza Delivery Service

Making pizza is not rocket science, but that didn’t stop actual rocket scientist Benson Tsai from using his technological knowledge into giving his culinary endeavors a competitive edge.

Tsai is a former SpaceX employee who designed the battery systems that sent rockets into space. Now, he is now using his skills to launch a new venture: Stellar Pizza, a fully automated, mobile pizza delivery service.

Like any project, it all started with research.

“I can’t even count the number of pizzas I’ve eaten,” Tsai said.

In fact, his employees all get a monthly stipend to spend eating other pizza so that they can improve their own product.

When a customer places an order on an app, an algorithm calculates how long it will take to get to the delivery address and decides when to start making the pizza based on that information.

“Ultimately for me it’s about solving problems wherever they are, solving problems here on earth, affordable access to high quality, fresh foods is not something that is readily available for everyone, right?” Tsai said.

All pizzas are made inside the truck in about five minutes.

If it all sounds very high-tech, that’s because many of Tsai’s employees are former SpaceX workers too.

“What we’re trying to do is very hard, I needed to recruit the best and the brightest to develop a mobile pizza machine that is basically a spaceship on wheels,” Tsai said.

