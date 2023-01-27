Fox News' Benjamin Hall Speaks About Russian Bombing in Ukraine That Took His Leg, Feet, Sight and Killed Crew
"I got one leg, I've got no feet. I see through one eye. I've got one workable hand," Hall said in his first television appearance since the attack. "I was burned all over, and I feel stronger. I feel more confident than I ever have."
The Fox News reporter who nearly lost his life last year after Russian forces bombed his vehicle while he reported near Kyiv following the invasion of Ukraine is speaking out about the attack.
Benjamin Hall appeared on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, and said that despite all that he has been through, he feels more assured of himself now than he ever has in his life.
"I got one leg, I've got no feet. I see through one eye. I've got one workable hand," Hall said in his first television appearance since the attack. "I was burned all over, and I feel stronger. I feel more confident than I ever have."
Hall also detailed how dire the circumstances were in the wake of the attack.
"I remember lying there when it happened, in the middle of nowhere, very badly injured, and thinking that I'm going home no matter what," said Hall. "I will crawl if I have to."
He had suffered horrific injuries, but Hall said his children motivated him to pull through in the end.
"I still have my own daughters, my young daughters, and they brought me back and I found the strength," said Hall. "I opened my eyes and I managed to crawl out of the car."
He continued: "And then the third bomb hit the car itself. And if it weren't for them bringing me back, there's no way I would be here today."
The cameraman and interpreter Hall was traveling with were both killed in the attack.
Hall was eventually air-lifted to safety by U.S. volunteers and began the long recovery process.
He will be detailing his experience in depth later this year with the release of his book, "Saved."
Related News
Trending on Inside Edition
Outraged Family of Man Shot Dead by Dog in Freak Hunting Accident Condemns Online Ridicule of TragedyNews
Newport News School Officials Warned 3 Times That 6-Year-Old Brought Gun to School: Wounded Teacher's AttorneyCrime
Inside Edition Experiences ‘Livvy Mania’ Firsthand as Olivia Dunne Fans Flock to See Star at Gymnastics MeetEntertainment
Alabama Mom of 3 Identified as Airline Worker Who Was Sucked Into Plane Engine on New Year’s EveNews
Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial: Snapchat Sent by Son Moments Before Death Is 'Critical' Evidence, Prosecutors SayCrime
Missouri Man Dropkicks Thief He Says Was Stealing His Catalytic Converter With a Power SawCrime