The Fox News reporter who nearly lost his life last year after Russian forces bombed his vehicle while he reported near Kyiv following the invasion of Ukraine is speaking out about the attack.

Benjamin Hall appeared on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, and said that despite all that he has been through, he feels more assured of himself now than he ever has in his life.

"I got one leg, I've got no feet. I see through one eye. I've got one workable hand," Hall said in his first television appearance since the attack. "I was burned all over, and I feel stronger. I feel more confident than I ever have."

Hall also detailed how dire the circumstances were in the wake of the attack.

"I remember lying there when it happened, in the middle of nowhere, very badly injured, and thinking that I'm going home no matter what," said Hall. "I will crawl if I have to."

He had suffered horrific injuries, but Hall said his children motivated him to pull through in the end.

"I still have my own daughters, my young daughters, and they brought me back and I found the strength," said Hall. "I opened my eyes and I managed to crawl out of the car."

He continued: "And then the third bomb hit the car itself. And if it weren't for them bringing me back, there's no way I would be here today."

The cameraman and interpreter Hall was traveling with were both killed in the attack.

Hall was eventually air-lifted to safety by U.S. volunteers and began the long recovery process.

He will be detailing his experience in depth later this year with the release of his book, "Saved."

