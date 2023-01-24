Fox News Meteorologist Claims Teens Brutally Attacked Him on NYC Subway

A Fox News meteorologist said he is recovering after claiming that he was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers over the weekend.

Adam Klotz was traveling on a New York City subway in the early hours of Sunday when he says he witnessed a teenager light an older man's hair on fire, prompting him to tell the teen and his friends to stop harassing the man.

That is when the teen and three of his friends allegedly decided to direct their attention at Klotz.

"I caught a left hook, a pretty good one, and then I end up on the ground," a bruised Klotz tells Inside Edition. "And I'm getting stomped on, so I was just really doing my best to protect my head and my neck."

An NYPD spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital that officers were able to apprehend three of the four teens who allegedly attacked Klotz after they exited the subway.

NYPD COMMENT ON JAN. 22 SUBWAY ATTACK INVOLVING ADAM KLOTZ

Two of the alleged attackers were 15 and the third 17. The fourth juvenile accused of attacking Klotz managed to flee the scene before police could apprehend him, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

The elderly victim did not remain at the station to report the alleged attack, says the NYPD spokesperson, and Klotz accused the teens of "punching him in the face multiple times."

Klotz "sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition," says the NYPD spokesperson.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their guardians, says the NYPD spokesperson, "pending the outcome of the investigation into the entire event, including their conduct toward the elderly male victim."

Klotz had not filed a complaint as of Jan. 21 and no charges have been filed against the teenagers at this time.

