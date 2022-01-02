A fox whose hind legs were paralyzed after a traffic accident was able to pull through thanks to some innovative minds.

Researchers at the YYU Wild Animal Protection Rehabilitation Center in Van, Turkey, who care for the animal, have equipped it with a colorful wheeled walker for his back legs.

It reportedly took to the walker quickly.

As a result, the fox is free to roam around the university as it pleases.

The university’s vet physicians say they release animals who can survive on their own back into the wild.

But they’ll look after this little fox forever.

Related Stories