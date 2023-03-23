Fox News reporter Alicia Acuña was reporting live from a Denver high school shooting when she saw her son, who is a student there, walk away from the campus.

She stopped to hug him and ask if he was OK, and then she kept right on working.

"I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," she told her colleagues as her son approached and wrapped her in a tight embrace. To him, she said, "I just need to finish this real quick, OK? You good?"

Looking back into the camera she told her fellow station staffers, "I'm so sorry, there's no way you would have let your kid walk by."

Her colleagues encouraged her take a moment to be with her son.

"He's OK, he's good. He's the one who was telling me what was happening, and my sister (was) telling me what her daughter was telling her," the reporter added.

The Park County Coroner's Office announced Thursday morning that a body found late Wednesday had been identified as 17-year-old student Austin Lyle, who had been named as a suspect in the Wednesday shooting that injured two administrators.

No students were hurt, police said.

