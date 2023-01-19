A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting two fellow teens outside Q492 Campus Magnet High School in Queens, New York, Wednesday, according to authorities.

The accused, whose name has not been disclosed by police due to his age, has been charged with four counts of assault, plus two counts each of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, in connection to the Wednesday afternoon incident, officials said.

The two students, a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were struck when a fight broke out near the school at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to ABC 7.

The two victims had left school and were waiting for the bus when shots were fired during the fight nearby, according to ABC 7.

The victims were taken to two different nearby hospitals with injuries to the right leg and right ankle, according to Daily News.

Both were listed in what police described as stable condition, according WPIX11.

The alleged shooter ran off after the shots were fired but cops claim they saw him toss a .380-caliber pistol. The teen was arrested after a four-block chase, according to the Daily News.

The shooter is said to not be a student at the school near where the fight occurred, according to the Daily News.

