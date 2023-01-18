An Iowa man was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend while she was on the phone with 911.

Sarah Zoelle, 31, called 911 on Jan. 14 saying that her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her and that she needed help, according to an affidavit obtained by KTIV.

The 911 dispatcher heard a noise that they believed was a gunshot, followed by Zoelle screaming before Self allegedly picked up the phone and told the dispatcher that he had shot Zoelle, said the affidavit.

When police arrived at the residence, Zoelle was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was holding her 6-month-old baby in her arms. The mother of three was pronounced dead later at a local hospital, according to the affidavit.

Along with the 6-month-old, Zoelle’s 4 and 5-year-olds were also in the home when the shooting occurred, the affidavit stated.

Self is the father of at least one of the three kids and he has told investigators multiple times that “if anyone comes in between him and his kids he will kill them,” according to the affidavit.

Self was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and three counts of child endangerment, according to court records. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Woodbury County Jail, according to court records.

Inside Edition Digital left a message with Self's attorney requesting comment but have not heard back.

