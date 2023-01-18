Brian Walshe allegedly dismembered the body of his wife Ana Walshe and then discarded her remains in a series of dumpsters, prosecutors said in court on Wednesday.

Walshe is now charged with the mother-of-three's murder after being formally arraigned a little over two weeks after his wife went "missing" from the couple's Cohasset home.

Inside Edition Digital observed the proceedings via livestream, which began shortly after 9 a.m. and lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Prosecutors said that Ana's remains had been taken to transfer stations and incinerated by the time law enforcement located the dumpsters where her husband allegedly disposed of her body parts.

Surveillance cameras captured Washe disposing of most of these trash bags, which appeared to be heavy based on the footage viewed by prosecutors.

Investigators found blood in the basement of the Walshes' home and on a hacksaw, said prosecutors.

They also found trash bags containing bloody towels that were disposed along with many of Ana's personal belongings in a dumpster near the residence of Brian Walshe's mother, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Walshe visited his mother after his wife's disappearance and could be seen on surveillance footage disposing of multiple trash bags in that same dumpster. Officers were later able to locate those trash bags at a transfer station according to prosecutors.

Ana's DNA was found on the towels and other items obtained from those trash bags, said prosecutors.

Walshe also used his son's iPad to make a number of searches said prosecutors, including:

How long before a body starts to smell?

How to stop a body from decomposing?

How to find a body?

Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you ever need to

How long for someone to be missing to inherit?

Can you throw away body parts?

What does formaldehyde do?

How long does DNA last?

Can identification be made on partial remains?

Dismemberment and the best way to dispose of a body

How to clean blood from wooden floor?

Luminol to detect blood

What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?

Hacksaw best tool to dismember?

Can you be charged with murder without a body?

Can you identify a body with broken teeth?

What happens to hair on a dead body?

What is the decomposition of a body in a plastic bag compared to other sources?

Can baking soda make a body smell good?

Prosecutors also said in court that Walshe purchased three rugs from a HomeGoods, then went to a Home Depot where he was seen on surveillance video buying cleaning supplies, mops, brushes, tape, baking soda, and a hatchet.

Walshe will remain in jail without bond until his next scheduled court appearance.

His attorney said on Wednesday that the allegations against his client are weak and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Walshe was already in police custody after being charged with misleading a police investigation last week.

A police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital shed new light on Walshe's actions in the days before and after his wife was reported missing.

The Cohasset Police Department was contacted by a security guard from Tishman Speyer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 4 who informed police that Ana had not been seen since Dec. 30 and that her vehicle was still in D.C., according to the police log.

“Company has contacted the husband he has not filed a missing person report on female," reads the log.

Walshe’s lawyer had claimed in court just a few days prior that it was his client who contacted the company and said his wife was missing, but the police record seems to dispute that claim.

When the responding officer first spoke to Walshe, he said that Walshe told him that his wife “left for work in Washington D.C. on Sunday at 6:30 AM and he hasn’t heard from her since.”

A few days later, police got another call, this time from an individual who told police on Jan. 6 that “he has a camera on his house that may show footage related to the incident.”

Police searched the Walshe home on Jan. 7, and that same day arrested Walshe for misleading police investigators.

Ana had booked a ticket to fly to Washington D.C. on Jan. 3, but Washe told investigators that a work emergency came up that required her to travel early on Jan. 1.

The police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital shows that Ana’s phone pinged at the cell tower closest to her Cohasset home at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Walshe was "restricted to residence at all times except for activities preapproved by the probation officer" as part of his pre-sentencing release for another unrelated crime.

In the wake of that plea, federal prosecutors filed a supplemental sentencing memo which claims that Walshe was accused of lying to probation officers, misleading authorities about the amount of money he received from both his wife and mother while claiming he could not pay the court-ordered restitution to his victims, and allegedly destroying his father's final will and testament after being disinherited so that he could be appointed as the personal representative of his father's estate.

That federal court filing argued that Walshe should receive a 30-month prison sentence for his crimes.

Related News