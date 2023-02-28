The unusual wintry weather in California continues to take its toll, especially on those who did not anticipate the massive snowfall.

That is what happened to Meghan and Dustin Boyce, who planned to spend a few relaxing days at their vacation home nestled in the mountains just 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

They arrived at their home last Tuesday with their three children for a planned two-day vacation.

It has now been 7 days and the family is still in the mountains, unable to get home because of the conditions and running out of food.

Things got so bad that 8-year-old Skylar Boyce resorted to eating breadcrumbs for breakfast.

"The craziest part was when the snow kept building and building and building and building, it was to a point where we didn't know," Dustin tells Inside Edition's Jim Moret. "Without a plow we can't leave."

Meghan started rationing food, but as her concerns grew, she decided to see if emergency services might come to the family's rescue.

"I called 911.yesterday to see what emergency services were available in case you really did completely run out of food," Meghan reveals during the family's interview.

Not long after that call the family got the best food delivery service of their lives.

Good Samaritans who had been following the family's saga on Facebook arrived outside the home with a sled of food.

That is enough to keep the family fed, and these generous acts of kindness are happening all across the state.

Inside Edition travelled to one meeting point were residents are bringing provisions to those in need of food or supplies. Those donations are then distributed by drivers whose vehicles are equipped with snow tires and four-wheel drive.

Another local resident, Natalie Granger, is making her deliverers on foot.

"I feel for these families that came up just to enjoy the beautiful mountains and they had food for maybe just a couple of days," Natalie tells Inside Edition.

And so Natalie heads out into the brutal conditions with her backpack full of food, trudging through the knee-high snow to bring gifts to her neighbors.

Related Stories