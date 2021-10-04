Dark Cloud Blankets 2 Australian Beaches, Leading to Weather Warning | Inside Edition

Dark Cloud Blankets 2 Australian Beaches, Leading to Weather Warning

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:07 PM PDT, October 4, 2021

The cloud caused meteorological authorities to issue a weather warning.

Right in time for spooky season, a stunning shelf cloud rolled over Bronte Beach and Tamarama Beach in suburban Sydney, blacking out the sky while peeks of sunshine broke through in the distance. 

Drone video shared on social media showed spectacular views of the shelf cloud rolling over the beaches. 

Severe thunderstorms were detected on weather radar and were forecast to affect large portions of the city. 

Shelf clouds are also known as arcus clouds. They occur at the leading edge of thunderstorms and announce the arrival of storms.

Local media reported that the storm was brief, which was surely a relief to anyone underneath the cloud. 

