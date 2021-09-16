An Atlanta bride and groom were just about to say “I do,” when a ferocious storm swept in, sending the large tent flying and everyone under it running for cover.

It happened last year on the grounds of the St. Regis Hotel, in the trendy Buckhead neighborhood. Video of the incident has just been released in connection with a lawsuit filed by guests who attended the wedding.

Violinist Tiffany Ray and her sister were hired to perform at the ceremony. Tiffany says her violin was damaged in the disaster.

“It was a terrifying experience,” Ray told Inside Edition.

A guest at the wedding who was 32-weeks pregnant was injured in the chaos.

The negligence lawsuit names the St. Regis, the wedding planner and the company that put up the tent. They have all denied any wrongdoing.

One piece of evidence contained in the lawsuit is the foreboding weather forecast predicting terrible weather that evening.

The bride and groom finished their vows inside a hotel dressing room.

Related Stories