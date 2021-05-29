 'Friends' Reunion Leaves Many Recounting Their Own Ross Geller-'Pivot' Moments | Inside Edition

'Friends' Reunion Leaves Many Recounting Their Own Ross Geller-'Pivot' Moments

Entertainment
By Johanna Li
First Published: 6:02 AM PDT, May 29, 2021

One of the most famous episode of "Friends" gained renewed interest on social media following the airing of "Friends: The Reunion."

Ross enlisting his friends Rachel and Chandler to move a sofa up the stairs into his apartment sounds like a simple premise of a “Friends” episode, but season 5’s “The One With The Cop” quickly went down in television history as one of the funniest ever aired.

The episode, which first aired in 1999, is getting renewed interest on social media after the release of “Friends: The Reunion,” with fans posting their own struggles moving couches.

It has even intrigued a world-renowned mathematician, who calculated that Ross, Rachel and Chandler could have made their way up the staircase if they could “pivot” the couch the right way.

Sitara Hirj, a New York resident, had the same problem. Like Ross, Rachel and Chandler, she found her couch stuck in the hallway of her Brooklyn apartment because she can’t get it past the door.

Thankfully, she was able to get it into her apartment thanks to some help from a company called the New York Couch Doctor, which specializes in just the conundrum, no “pivot” required.

Related Stories

Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
Trans Army Vet Shown Kindness at White House After Erasure by Trump Administration
14-Year-Old Wins 4-Year College Scholarship in Ohio Vaccine LotteryNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
1

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct

Animals
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
2

Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless

Inspirational
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
3

The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Crime
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
4

Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County

News
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
5

Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

News