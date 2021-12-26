From a Penguin Outsmarting a Whale to an Air Fryer in Flames, These Are Inside Edition's Most Popular Stories

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:11 AM PST, December 26, 2021

Inside Edition Digital reflects on the most popular stories from 2021.

Many stories in 2021 got lots of attention, but some stood out more than the rest.

Like when a four-year-old was caught on home security cameras rushing to get help after seeing the air fryer on fire in the kitchen.

That viral video raked in millions of views on YouTube.

Or when one penguin had the chase of its life as it scrambled to evade a killer whale making a run on it.

In Temple, Texas, an irate customer made headlines when captured on video throwing soup into a restaurant manager’s face.

Watch the video above for more about these and other popular stories from 2021. 

