A Texas teen on the run has been arrested after allegedly killing a man and badly injuring his wife by setting them on fire in their bed, authorities said.

Emma Presler, 19, was arrested Thursday night at a motel in Waller County and is currently being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online records.

Presler was charged with murder on Monday in connection with the killing of Devin Graham, 33, who died from severe burn injuries. His wife, Karissa Lindros, 26, suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized, police said.

Before he died, Graham told investigators that a woman entered his home, poured fluid over him and his wife, and set them on fire, Houston police said in a statement. Both were airlifted to a hospital, where Graham later died. His wife was burned over 70% of her body, her family said. The couple has two young children.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the mother and her daughters.

Presler was identified as a suspect after witnesses described seeing a woman running from the blazing home and leaving in a white car, police said.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

Last year, Presler was arrested on a murder charge following a September drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman sleeping in her bed. A judge later dropped that count and ordered Presler to be released, saying there was not probable cause to try her for murder. Investigators had said the young woman was driving one of the getaway cars.

The victim's father told local reporters he believed the drive-by shooting, in which up to 50 shots were fired, was related to a dispute between his 15-year-old son and a local gang.

Besides the murder charge, Presler currently faces several counts of jumping bail and failing to appear on charges including possession of methamphetamine and debit or credit card abuse, according to online records.

