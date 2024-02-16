Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is fighting for her professional reputation as she tries to prove former President Donald Trump and 14 others interfered in the 2020 Georgia election in the biggest case of her career.

Willis pushed back on allegations that she dated attorney Nathan Wade before she hired him as special prosecutor and that he paid for expensive vacations they went on together.

“I don’t need anything from a man. A man is not a plan. A man is a companion,” Willis said on the stand.

The district attorney revealed things about her personal life like her taste in alcohol and her philosophy on keeping a large amount of cash in her house.

“When you meet my father, he’s gonna tell you as a woman, that you gotta have at least six months in cash in your house at all times,” Willis said in court.

Some Trump supporters are seeing the Georgia courtroom drama as a win.

“Fani Willis had a very bad day," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

The Washington Post praised Willis for fighting back in “gobsmacking fury- defiant in power pink.”

On Friday, Willis’ father, retired lawyer John Floyd, backed Willis’ claim in court that he told her to keep a stash of cash on hand.

“I’ve always kept cash. And I told my daughter, ‘You keep six months worth of cash always,” Floyd said.