Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in Thursday to be formally arrested on multiple charges he is facing in connection to the 2020 Georgia presidential election tampering case.

Before turning himself in, Trump vented his fury at the Georgia district attorney who indicted him in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“The district attorney, Fani, Fani Willis, in Atlanta, she’s getting killed,” Trump said in the interview. “I got indicted four times. All trivia and nonsense.”

Trump’s interview with Carlson was timed to draw viewers away from Wednesday’s Republican primary debate on Fox News.

When Carlson asked the former president if he thinks the nation is moving towards a civil war, Trump had this to say: “There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen.”

Trump is promoting the claim that the interview garnered over 200 million views, but Vanity Fair special correspondent Brian Stelter explains it’s not what it seems.

“It counts as a view if you just scroll by for one second,” Stelter tells Inside Edition. “Trump is out there claiming his interview overshadowed the debate but that’s just hogwash.”

Trump’s surrender is likely to involve a mugshot, like his other co-defendants Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, who went to a bail bondsman to make his $150,000 bail.

Trump will be weighed. When he was president, he was 239 pounds.

“To be arrested, to be mugshotted, that is not a win. That is not a good night for anyone, even the former president who wants to claim he is being persecuted,” Stelter says.