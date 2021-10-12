Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner | Inside Edition

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
Gabby Petito, 22, is known as a free spirit, and has the words "let it be" tattooed to her hand.
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:47 AM PDT, October 12, 2021

Gabby Petito's remains were found Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. She was reported missing by her parents Sept. 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, came home from a cross-country road trip without her.

Gabby Petito was strangled to death three to four weeks before her body was found, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced at a Tuesday press conference. 

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Blue said that no other information besides the cause and manner of death would be released, in accordance with Wyoming state statute.

The autopsy included a full-body CAT scan, examination by specialists and a toxicology evaluation, Blue said. Petito was not pregnant when she was killed, Blue said.

The 22-year-old “vanlife” travel blogger’s remains were found Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. A day later, the FBI announced that Petito died by homicide, citing preliminary autopsy results. 

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned to their home in North Port, Florida, from a monthslong, cross country road trip without her.

After Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case, he disappeared. On Sept. 22, the FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a debit card in the days following Petito’s death. 

Search efforts for Laundrie have focused on a North Port nature reserve near his home, where he lives with his parents. 

