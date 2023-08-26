Garden in England Holds the World’s Deadliest Plants

Locked behind black iron gates, the Poison Garden, located in the Alnwick Garden in northern England, would be a serial killer's candy store.

They have a special license from the U.K.’s Home Office to grow hallucinogenic plants.

The garden says despite taking precautions, “some people still occasionally faint from inhaling toxic fumes while walking in the garden.”

Some of the most dangerous plants growing here are hemlock, deadly nightshade, wolf’s bane and ricin — the world’s deadliest plant.

John Knox, the head guide at the Poison Garden, spoke to CBS News about visitor etiquette, saying, “The rules are no touching, no tasting and no picking."

Consider that a warning for the next time you head out into nature to make sure the greenery isn’t lethal.