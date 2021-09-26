Taxi Company in Bangkok Turns Old Cabs Into Vegetable Gardens | Inside Edition

Taxi Company in Bangkok Turns Old Cabs Into Vegetable Gardens

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:02 PM PDT, September 26, 2021

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, taxi drivers have struggled to make money. The gardens are a way to put food on their tables.

A taxi company in Thailand has found an interesting way to utilize several old cars. They’ve decided to turn part of its old fleet into vegetable gardens.

Three hundred taxi roofs and trunks are now serving as micro-farms. And the grow-taxis aren’t just some cute piece of landscaping.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many taxi drivers have struggled to make money with business on the downturn. The gardens are a way to quite literally put food on their tables.

The taxi gardens also serve as a kind of green protest to government agencies. Taxi cooperatives like this in Bangkok want the government to step in and do more to help its people and small businesses.

Thailand has clocked over a million and a half Covid infections out of a population of almost 70 million. Only 21% of the country is vaccinated.

