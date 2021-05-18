With frequent earthquakes shaking across Northern California over the last several weeks, a tsunami could hit Lake Tahoe, although experts say it is unlikely.

The recent earthquakes that have taken place in rapid succession are sparking concerns over whether there will be natural disasters ahead for the region.

At the end of April, the center of Lake Tahoe was hit with a 3.8-magnitude earthquake followed by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in Truckee, CBS Sacramento reported.

The quakes were felt all the way in Sacramento, according to residents.

"That was the biggest one I felt since I was out there," Ryan Callahan told the outlet.

State Geologist Steve Bohlen urges that if there is an earthquake felt for an extended period of time, "you really ought to think about moving to higher ground."

Although a tsunami is unlikely, the region is still staying alert for any high tides.

