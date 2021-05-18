Geologists Raise Alarm About Tsunami Hazard in Lake Tahoe but Stress It Is Unlikely | Inside Edition

Geologists Raise Alarm About Tsunami Hazard in Lake Tahoe but Stress It Is Unlikely

News
The sun rises over Lake Tahoe and Emerald Bay as viewed in this early morning photo taken on April 12, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, California.
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:45 PM PDT, May 18, 2021

With frequent earthquakes shaking across Northern California over the last several weeks, a tsunami could hit Lake Tahoe, although experts say it is unlikely.

With frequent earthquakes shaking across Northern California over the last several weeks, a tsunami could hit Lake Tahoe, although experts say it is unlikely.

The recent earthquakes that have taken place in rapid succession are sparking concerns over whether there will be natural disasters ahead for the region.

At the end of April, the center of Lake Tahoe was hit with a 3.8-magnitude earthquake followed by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in Truckee, CBS Sacramento reported.

The quakes were felt all the way in Sacramento, according to residents.

"That was the biggest one I felt since I was out there," Ryan Callahan told the outlet.

State Geologist Steve Bohlen urges that if there is an earthquake felt for an extended period of time, "you really ought to think about moving to higher ground."

Although a tsunami is unlikely, the region is still staying alert for any high tides.

Related Stories

Mannequins Fill This Lake Tahoe, California Home Selling for Over Half a Million
'A Tsunami of Trauma:' For Black Americans, There Is No Escaping Harmful Racial Injustices
How One Company is Trying to Fix a Cardboard 'Tsunami' This Holiday Season
California Recycling Center Sees ‘Tsunami’ of ‘Christmas Garbage’News

Trending on Inside Edition

Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot
Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot
1

Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot

Politics
Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident
Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident
2

Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident

Crime
Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It
Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It
3

Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It

Offbeat
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
4

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him

News
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
5

Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say

Crime