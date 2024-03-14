A Georgia police officer fired for allegedly arresting drivers for DUI who were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol has been reinstated with pay while he fights his termination, authorities said.

Cody Wood, 33, was fired in February from the Commerce Police Department, following an internal investigation into complaints the officer repeatedly arrested and jailed drivers for DUI, even though they had passed field sobriety tests.

According to WAGA-TV, one man said he'd passed 10 breath tests but was still arrested. Aaron Cash said he had been pulled over by Wood, and repeatedly blew 0.00 on the officer's Breathalyzer, only to be taken to jail, where he says he again passed two additional tests.

Ultimately, Cash said the charges were dropped.

Wood was first placed on paid leave following a series of stories by WAGA-TV featuring drivers who came forward to say they had been wrongly arrested and taken to jail for being under the influence.

Police Chief Ken Harmon fired Wood in February. The officer has appealed his termination and hired an attorney.

"It is clear that the failure of the Commerce Police Department to follow its own rules and regulations resulted in an illegal termination of my client," attorney Steven Leibel wrote in the appeal, the station reported. "I am making an immediate demand for reinstatement to his former position with pay."

Wood's attorney tells Inside Edition Digital, "We believe that the entire story has not come out."

"We look forward to the opportunity to have a full and fair hearing," Leibel says. The hearing, which has not been scheduled, will lead to "the clearing of Officer Wood's name," the attorney says.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Chief Harmon. Wood is on paid leave pending the outcome of his appeal.

He joined the department in 2022. According to the local station, Wood made 69 DUI arrests in 2023, more than twice as many as rest of the department combined.