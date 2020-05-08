Georgia Mom Wakes From Coronavirus-Induced Coma to Finally Meet Newborn Twins Delivered Through C-Section

A pregnant Georgia woman had to have an emergency C-section after she came down with the novel coronavirus and now she’s finally home with her new twin daughters. The now mother of four, Monique Cook, said she began feeling shortness of breath at home while she was eight months pregnant and went straight to the hospital.

Her contractions were coming two minutes apart when she arrived. She was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19 and doctors said they needed to perform a C-section on March 24. Cook didn’t wake up from a coma until five days later.

After waking, being placed in hospital quarantine and going home to self-isolate, she was finally able to meet her daughters - August Sky and Angel Renee.

“The worst part of that waking up, I look down and I have no big stomach, no babies," Cook said on “Today with Hoda and Jenna". "I remember asking, 'Where are my babies?' That's when the young nurse said, 'Oh, your babies, they're fine.’"

Cook had the chance to see her children for the first time through pictures sent to her by her husband, Andre, while she was still alone in the hospital, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush.

Eventually, the mom got to hold babies August and Angel in her arms, calling the moment “great.” She knows the outcome could have been a lot different and she’s thankful to the hospital staff.

“For somebody to fight for me that hard? It's meant for me to be here," Cook said. "I just want to tell them thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much, because they were my family that whole 11 days. ... Without them, I wouldn't be here.”

Cook is now home with her new daughters and her two other children.

