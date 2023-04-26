Police in Georgia have arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man on Easter Sunday, according to reports.

Officers in LaGrange, GA. responded to a shooting on April 9 and when they got to the scene, they said they found Davaris Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to WSB TV.

Lindsey died two days later from his injuries, according to reports.

Following an investigation as to who shot and killed Lindsey, the LaGrange Police Department issued an arrest warrant Monday for Jayden Gunsby, 13, for murder, according to reports.

The warrant stated that he will be charged as an adult, according to reports.

Hours after the warrant was issued, Gunsby turned himself in Monday, according to Fox 5.

On Tuesday, LaGrange Police Department Captain Dale Strickland told WTVM it was difficult to find Gunbsy.

“It’s not like he, himself, could go away or leave the jurisdiction without the help of friends or family. And we’ve been asking for support in locating him both from friends and family,” he said.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting or if there was any type of relationship between the victim and the accused suspect, according to reports.

However, police confirmed multiple parties fled the scene.

“We want to make sure we have the opportunity to speak with the suspect in the case. They sometimes can provide a perspective on what took place and why it took place,” Strickland told WTVM.

Police said they are looking for another suspect in the case but didn’t give details.

Police say this is still an active investigation, they are asking anybody with information about this investigation to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Troup County Criminal Courts where the trial will be held and was told to contact the Troup County District Attorney.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Troup County District Attorney Herb Cranford who told us in an email he would not comment on "pending criminal cases."

It remains unclear if Gunsby has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

