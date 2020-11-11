Georgia Woman Impersonates FBI Agent in Effort to Get Free Chick-fil-A, Police Say

A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating an FBI agent so she could get free food at Chick-fil-A, police said. Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, of Dallas went on a week-long Chick-Fil-A binge when she visited a single location multiple times while driving a white minivan and telling employees who did not comply that she’d take them into custody, Rockmart Police told the Associated Press.

Police said that once they arrived, Ragsdale would not willingly get out of her minivan until they warned her they would use a Taser on her. When she did comply, she continued to maintain that she was a federal agent, to the point that she was “talk[ing] into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD,” The Hill reported.

The woman was charged with impersonating a public official, the New York Post reported. Chief Randy Turner told multiple news outlets that “you will not hear a real officer demand a meal anywhere,” the AP reported.

“If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it,” Turner said.

Police booked Ragsdale into jail on Nov. 5 before releasing her on $3,000 bond shortly after.

