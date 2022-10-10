A 17-foot statue of fingers holding a Cheeto puff has recently arrived in a small Canadian town.

The Cheetos company, under the Frito-Lay Canada brand, unveiled the giant statue — replete with a layer of Cheeto dust covering the fingers — aptly titled the Cheetle Hand, according to a Frito-Lay press release.

The Cheetle Hand will be on display in the town of Cheadle, Alberta, until November 4.

The Cheetos brand was looking for the perfect place to leave its orange mark when it came across the rural area, a company statement said.

“Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honor the iconic Cheetle, if not here,” James Gosteli, president of the Cheadle Community Club, said in the statement.

A passerby posted a video of the sight on TikTok with the in-video text reading, “Only in Alberta.”

