A middle school student spoke out at a school board meeting after she says she witnessed a schoolmate repeatedly hit another child in the head with a metal Stanley cup.

Emily, 13, took the floor at a school board meeting to describe the attack by a seventh-grade student she says she witnessed in her cafeteria.

“I just hear all this screaming and everybody running,” she said. “You just hear these terrible loud bangs of the Stanley bouncing off her head. We had to watch them take her out with blood dripping down her face and I will never forget that.”

The alleged attack happened at Pennbrook Middle School in North Wales, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia.

Emily says she watched something that no kid should ever have to see in school. She says she tried to warn school officials that the attacker had a “hit list” and that she was on it.

The teen’s father also addressed the school board.

“She was number two on this girl’s hit list,” Emily’s father said.

The school district superintendent addressed the incident. “This should not have happened, period. We are also working with local law enforcement in their investigation,” the superintendent said.

Parents of students gathered outside of the school district offices demanding answers.

One parent tells Inside Edition that the incident is “absolutely horrifying.” Another parent says the teen attacker should never be allowed back in the school.

“I don’t get how you couldn't have stopped them,” Emily told the board.