What is often the most magical night of high school for many students ended in tragedy and heartbreak in one Arkansas city.

Lorenzo Harrison III, an 18-year-old high school senior at Central High School in West Helena, was murdered in the early morning hours of Sunday while attending a prom afterparty, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP). His body is now with the medical examiner for an official autopsy.

West Helena is a city located approximately 120 miles west of Little Rock on the state's border with Georgia.

The suspect is a former student from the same high school, identified by the ASP as 19-year-old Donterious Stephens. Authorities said Stephens turned himself in on Sunday afternoon following a brief manhunt for the teenage suspect.

He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons and is in the custody of the Phillips County Sheriff's Office, where his bail is currently set at $1 million, according to jail records.

Stephens is now awaiting his first court appearance. It is unknown when that may happen as his case is not yet on the court docket.

On Monday, the Helena-West Helena School District said, "Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of our beloved 12th-grade student at Central High School, and our deepest sympathies extend to his grieving family, classmates, friends, and our entire school community impacted by this senseless act of violence."

That statement also said that while the community would "come together to mourn this heartbreaking loss," the school would also "fortify our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff."

The district said that crisis teams would also be at the school to see grieving students this week.

"In times of such profound grief, it is essential that we offer not only our empathy but also tangible support," said the statement.

The district then closed its remarks, saying: "During this time of immense sorrow, let us lean on one another for strength and solace. Together, may we honor his memory and work towards healing the wounds inflicted by this tragedy."

Harrison's mother also wrote about her loss in a post on Facebook.

"I just can’t believe this is real it’s so unreal and your last night was going be your prom Lorenzo Harrison my phat phat phat [heart emojis]," said Vanessa Harrison, who also shared a photo of her son and his date taken before the prom that night.

