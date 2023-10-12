A 19-year-old in Florida is accused of plotting a mass shooting at his former high school and preparing for a "stabbing spree" at a Miami church, authorities said.

Henry Horton is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $1 million bail, according to online court records. He is charged with one felony count of making written threats to kill or do harm.

He has not entered a plea, according to online court records. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Horton was arrested last week by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office following an investigation that stemmed from Horton being pulled over for driving with a broken headlight, authorities said.

During a traffic stop on Sept. 18 by Jupiter police, Horton consented to having his car searched, according to authorities. The traffic officer found a written "manifesto" that detailed plans to "kill everyone" at Okeechobee High School, where he graduated in 2022, according to police.

He also wrote that after carrying out the shooting, he planned to go on "a stabbing spree" at a Christian church in Miami, police said.

Officers transported Horton to JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach, where he was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold because he was deemed a threat to himself and others, police said.

During questioning, Horton allegedly acknowledged he had planned the killings, and said he had conducted "recon" missions at his former high school, and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a 2018 mass shooting killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Asked why he would attack the Parkland campus, Horton allegedly replied, "for attention and fame."

Horton planned for the killings to take place on Jan. 2, 2026, which would be his 22nd birthday, authorities said.

A Palm Beach sheriff's detective began assisting the investigation about one week after the traffic stop, authorities said.

The detective said he visited Horton in the hospital, and discussed the alleged threats. Horton allowed the investigator to go through his cellphone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in connection with the case.

The investigator then found multiple notes on Horton's phone about committing mass shootings and killing his father and stepmother, the affidavit alleged.

"I’m not fine. I will perhaps never be fine again. I’ll probably be like this for the rest of my life. I don’t care. Just like I don’t care about dying before 23," Horton allegedly wrote in the notes section of his cellphone.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Horton's public defender, but has not heard back.