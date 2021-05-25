Golden Arches of a UK McDonald’s Covered in Fake Blood by Climate Change Protesters
To get their point across, Animal Rebellion activists created blockades around McDonald’s distribution centers demanding that the international fast-food chain make major changes to its menu.
The fake blood displayed on an oversized Big Mac and yellow arches doesn’t make eating at one UK Mcdonald's look appetizing — which is precisely what a group of protesters wanted. Holly, one of the activists from Animal Rebellion, explains their reasoning, saying, “We're shutting it down and demanding that McDonald's makes a pledge to go fully plant-based by 2025 in order to address the climate emergency.”
She added, “Our message to McDonald's is that you can't talk about sustainability without talking about the food that you serve and that we want you to be plant-based by 2025, and we want a pledge from you to that effect.”
Members of the group created bamboo structures in front of entrances and exits to block trucks from making deliveries. Some protesters even tied themselves into the bamboo, while others lay on the ground. This forced McDonald’s delivery trucks to stand still to avoid injuring someone.
The group explains that 50 protesters used these same blockade methods at four McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s apologized to customers “for any disruption.”
