The "Golden Bachelor" may not be so golden after all.

Gerry Turner handed out his final rose on Thursday night's episode of "The Golden Bachelor" after claiming he had not even shared a kiss with a woman since his wife and high school sweetheart passed away in 2017 after battling cancer.

In a shocking interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), a woman says this is not the case and claims she started dating the reality star shortly after the death of his wife, and eventually moved into his lake home.

That woman, who asked to be identified only as Carolyn to protect her identity, told THR that Turner initially texted her in August 2017, just one month after his wife passed away.

Carolyn said she eventually agreed to move into the lake home, a commitment that required her to also get a new job.

The relationship then took a sudden turn however, says Carolyn in her interview with THR.

"They were planning to go to his high school reunion and he was very excited about it and so was she, so she started packing and he looked at her and said: 'We’re not going with you looking that way,'" Babara Lippert tells Inside Edition. "She had gained 10 pounds."

Lippert, who reported the story for THR, also tells Inside Edition that Carolyn did not like how Gerry would act at restaurants when it came time to pay the bill.

"When they went out to dinner, she had to give him money in advance so that when the tab arrived he could look like the big man and pay it," says Lippert.

Carolyn told THR that she got dumped shortly after being disinvited from the reunion.

Gerry tossed her out of his house and forced her to live in a hotel, claimed Carolyn, who said that she had to stay in the area to complete the two-weeks notice she had to give her employer.

When they parted ways, Carolyn told THR that Gerry walked her to her car and said: “I really wish this would’ve worked out. Call me when you get to your hotel, so I know you made it safe.”

A representative for ABC did not respond to a request for comment.