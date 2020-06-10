'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Over Romanticized Depiction of Slavery

Long-criticized for its racial stereotypes and romanticized portrayal of slavery during the Antebellum era, "Gone With the Wind" has been temporarily pulled from HBO Max's online streaming library.

"Gone With the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," HBO said in a statement.

The 1939 film, considered a classic by many, will eventually return to the platform with "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," HBO said.

However, the movie itself will be "presented as it was originally created," the statement continued. "If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history."

The move was criticized by some on Twitter.

"Where does this end?" said former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. "Let’s do this — every episode of 'Friends' needs to go right now. If not, you hate women & LGBTQ people, who also don’t fare well on 'Friends.'"

The movie is among several recently criticized for their problematic depictions of racial issues as mass protests sweep the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Some social media users have also called upon Netflix to remove the 2011 movie "The Help" from its lineup, saying it centers a "white savior" narrative. Actress Viola Davis, who starred in the film as a black maid in a white, southern household during the 1960s, said she "regretted" the role.

Police shows have also been criticized by some who say they glorify police and present a one-sided depiction of criminal justice. After 32 seasons, the popular reality TV show "Cops" was removed by Paramount Network from its schedule, with no "current or future plans for it to return," a spokeswoman told the New York Times.

