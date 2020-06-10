George Floyd Wrote He Wanted to Be a Supreme Court Justice, Former Teacher Says

Ever wonder if an old teacher you had growing up remembers you? Chances are better than not, they do.

Waynel Sexton was George Floyd’s second grade teacher in 1981, and she has kept work by hundreds of her students, binding them in books.

Back then, George went by Perry, and after a classmate got in touch with Sexton, she dug up some of his work. When George Floyd was just two years older than his own daughter is now, he wrote that he wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice when he grew up.

"When I grow up, I want to be a Supreme Court judge," Floyd wrote. "When people say 'your honor, he did rob the bank,' I will say 'Be seated.'"

On the back, Floyd had drawn a picture of himself behind the bench.

"We couldn't have known that the 8-year-old who was writing this essay was going to have such a profound impact on justice," Sexton said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers Seen on Video Slashing Car Tires Near Minneapolis George Floyd Protests

George Floyd's Death and State of the US Examined by Oprah in 'OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here?'

George Floyd's Funeral Service in Houston Church Packed With Mourners Looking for Change