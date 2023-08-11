A good Samaritan who let an unhoused man park his car in his parking lot and sleep there found himself on the receiving end of an attack when he says the man intentionally ran him over after they had an argument.

Ken Teshima, 66, allowed the man to park his car in his lot at night because the man was homeless, he tells Inside Edition. But after six months, Teshima says he had to tell the man he couldn’t stay there any longer because he had become a nuisance.

“He got so angry,” Teshima tells Inside Edition. “He got really angry. He got out of his car, and he put up his fists; he was ready to fight me.”

The man got back into his vehicle, but instead of driving away, he did the unthinkable, video of the incident shows.

“He hit me so fast, I barely had time to run,” Teshima says.

The man sped full throttle into Teshima, sending him flying into the air before slamming his head on the ground.

“He went all the way in there and he kept going,” he says. “Fortunately, he hit that post, which stopped his car.”

As Teshima remained on the ground, his alleged attacker backed up and drove away, video shows.

Teshima eventually stood up. Video shows him stumbling, dazed from the attack.

“He was up to kill me,” Teshima says.

Officials confirm a report was filed for assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run in connection to the incident. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Teshima, who believes his extensive martial arts training helped him react quickly to the car slamming into him, says he has no regrets in allowing the man to stay in his parking lot.

“I don’t regret helping him,” he says. “No, I don’t.”