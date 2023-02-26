This is the scene of a deadly DWI crash that killed an off-duty police officer in Texas.

The intoxicated driver who caused the crash tried to flee the scene, but he didn't get very far.

A fast-moving good Samaritan chased after the man and pinned him to the ground.

The drunk driver had just blown through a red light in a Dallas suburb, slamming head on into a family of four travelling in a gray sedan, police said.

The driver was killed while his wife and their two sons were badly injured.

Several other good Samaritans try desperately to come to the rescue of the family in the video, while one bystander is clearly distraught at what he is seeing.

Justin Gonzalez saw the suspect, identified as Dylan Molina, pacing after the crash and went after the man.

One of the victims, Priscilla Cervantes, is still grieving the loss of her husband Alex, a police officer.

The accident left her in a coma, and she woke up a widow.

"I didn't even know I was in a car accident until a couple weeks later when I woke up at the hospital," she tells Inside Edition. "So, I didn't even know my husband had died."

Alex was a loving dad was two boys, and in one home video can be seen showing the boys how to weld.

"I miss him terribly," Priscilla says. "The boys miss him. I don't think it's ever anything we'll get used to."

Video surfaced during the course of the investigation that showed the suspect at a local restaurant where he is scolded for being behind the bar.

He is then see sipping one for the road just moments that fatal crash.

That bartender is now facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly over-serving Molina.

Authorities say Molina consumed eight, double vodka-Red-Bull cocktails.

"I'm angry because he could have made better decisions and he chose not to," Priscilla says. "I'm angry at the bartender; she could have made better decisions."

Molina is serving 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in court last month.

Related Stories