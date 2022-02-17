Alleged Drunk Passenger Riding Motorized Luggage Leads Bicycle Police on Chase Through Florida Airport
The incident started at the gate when airline staff did not allow the woman to board because she was allegedly intoxicated. But the woman insisted she was not.
A cop on a bike and a woman on a piece of motorized luggage recently raced through Orlando International Airport.
It started at the gate when airline staff did not allow a woman to board because she was allegedly intoxicated.
"That's their policy," the officer told the woman at the time. "You just can't be that intoxicated when you get on the plane, OK?"
But the woman insisted that she was not intoxicated and then left the gate area, riding her motorized luggage away.
Things then took a more serious turn when the woman declined to leave a secured area.
She was then arrested after she allegedly spits towards an officer once and then once again after she was handcuffed.
The woman was arrested and charged with battery on a police officer and damaging a police vehicle. She was released on a $13,500 bond and has pleaded not guilty.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years LaterCrime
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called PoliceOffbeat
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of StatePolitics
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical ConditionHealth
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'Entertainment