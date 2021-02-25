Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Aide Lindsey Boylan

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment. In a Medium.com blog post, Lindsey Boylan says Cuomo suggested they play strip poker and alleges he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Boylan said that she and the governor were on a state plane in 2017 when he told her, “Let’s play strip poker.” Another time, she says she and Cuomo were alone in his Manhattan office.

"As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking,” Boylan wrote.

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, also released an email from another top Cuomo aide in which the governor was allegedly quoted comparing Boylan to a woman he reportedly once dated — former ABC News reporter Lisa Shields.

Cuomo denies Boylan's claims, saying they are “quite simply false.”

RELATED STORIES

Former Cuomo Aide Says Governor Cuomo's Office Was a 'Toxic' Work Environment

Thousands Attend Secret Maskless Orthodox Brooklyn Wedding, Violating Cuomo's Coronavirus Restrictions: Report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tells President Donald Trump He'll Need 'an Army' to Protect Him to Return to New York City