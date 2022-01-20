Government Roll-Out of Free COVID-19 Test Kits Hits Snag as Production Ramps Up

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:03 AM PST, January 20, 2022

One factory in Miami is working around the clock, preparing 1 million test kits per day. 

Millions of people are jumping online today to order their free at-home COVID-19 test kits, but some are finding a glitch. 

If you live in an apartment building, you may get a message saying that tests have already been ordered for that address. Frustrated apartment-dwellers are taking to social media, pleading for help.

The U.S. Postal Service has a problem occurring in a small percentage of orders, but there are ways around it. 

First, you should look up exactly how your address is listed with the post office at USPS.com.

Inside Edition producer Alycia Powers lives in Manhattan, and found that her order was rejected when she put a space between her floor number and apartment. But with no space, the order went through.

Test orders are limited to four per house, which Jimmy Kimmel pointed out isn’t very useful if you have a family of five or more.

“We’re currently operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we’re trying to hire hundreds of employees every single week,” Demetech Corp President Luis Arguello said.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has claimed another high-profile personality. 

André Leon Talley, the ground-breaking former top editor at Vogue Magazine and fashion icon, reportedly died at a New York hospital due to complications from COVID-19. The larger-than-life figure was a fixture on the fashion scene for decades.

