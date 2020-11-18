GPS Tracking Device Put on Last Known White Giraffe in Effort to Protect It From Poachers

The last known white giraffe in the world is believed to be in Kenya and has been given a tracking device by officials to help protect it from poachers.

The GPS tracking device was attached to one of the animal’s horns and will send a signal every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location so they can keep a close eye on it.

The white male giraffe is now the last of its kind after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

The white giraffe has a rare genetic trait called leucism, which causes the albino-like color. As a result, it sticks out in arid Kenya, making it vulnerable to poachers.

