Groom-to-Be Drowns in Front of Fiancee at Their Engagement Party

A young couple's engagement celebration with friends turned into a tragic event when the groom-to-be drowned at the picturesque Itupararanga Dam in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In a romantic gesture, Joao Guilherme Torres Fadini, 24, had kissed his bride-to-be Larissa Campos, 25, on the forehead and told his love to wait for him and that he loved her moments before he went for a swim across the Sorocaba River with friends, she said.

When Fadini did not return after the swim, she and the rest of their friends frantically searched for him and called emergency services.

Campos told G1 news: “They started a swimming race to the next shore. Almost everyone gave up and there was only him and my brother-in-law Gabriel left.”

As the pair continued to race, Fadini suddenly disappeared under the water.

The Sao Roque Fire Department searched the waters with boats and divers. Military advisors and experts from the Sorocaba Institute of Criminalistics were also called to the scene.

Fadimi’s body was recovered by divers nearly 90 minutes into the search.

A heartbroken Campos, who had posed for photos with her future husband just moments before the tragedy said “we love life together,” and described their bond as magnetic.

“We have always been very intensely in love,” she said, the New York Post reported.

According to Campos, the couple were planning a May wedding and Sept. 8 would have been their second year together. The couple was scheduled to travel to Colombia in 2021 and planned a backpacking trip for their honeymoon, according to report.

“All I think and dream about is him,” Campos reported said. "Now all I have left are memories of everything we lived and dreamed of experiencing together.”

RELATED STORIES

Australian Motivational Coach Charged in the Drowning Death of Her 7-Month Old Daughter

Detroit Firefighter Drowns Saving 3 Young Girls Struggling to Swim in Lake

Naya Rivera Seen on Surveillance Video Walking to Dock to Rent Boat With Son Before Presumed Drowning