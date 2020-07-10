Naya Rivera Seen on Surveillance Video Walking to Dock to Rent Boat With Son Before Presumed Drowning

Could surveillance footage capturing the hours leading up to the "Glee" star Naya Rivera's disappearance yield new clues into her presumed drowning? Rivera went missing and was presumed dead after going boating Wednesday afternoon with her son at Lake Piru, an hour outside Los Angeles.

In the video, Rivera and her son Josey can be seen pulling into the parking lot, then walking to the dock to rent a pontoon boat around 1:30 p.m. A small watercraft was also nearby. Josey was found alone on the boat taking a nap around 4 p.m. and told authorities his mom went swimming but never came back to the boat. A boater spotted the boy and called 911.

With poor visibility, the search for Rivera is proving to be very challenging, said Ventura County Search and Rescue diver Robert Inglis.

"When we're on the bottom, as we're doing our searches, we do come across trees under water and some of them are 15 feet tall. So we're searching the whole area, got to go up 15 feet and then come back down."

Multiple dive teams are using sonar to comb the waters of Lake Piru. Cadaver dogs are also accompanying the search teams.

The 33-year-old actress was not wearing her life jacket when she disappeared.

"We encourage everybody to wear a life vest, because you never know if you jump off the boat and the boat starts to drift away because of wind and you are chasing that boat, you could get tired," Inglis said.

The actress's son is now with his father, Rivera' ex-husband actor Ryan Dorsey, as the search teams do what they can to bring closure to this shocking tragedy.

