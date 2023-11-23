Groundskeeper Leaves $4 Million to Small New Hampshire Town
Geoffrey Holt recently died at the age of 82 and left $4 million to the town of Hinsdale in his will.
A New Hampshire town just got a big, generous surprise.
Friends in Hinsdale, near the Massachusetts border, say he lived a quiet, simple life and worked as a groundskeeper at a mobile home park.
Hinsdale has a population of just 4,000 and many people had no idea that he was a smart investor, but they sure found out when he left $4 million to the town.
Edwin "Smokey" Smith, Holt's best friend, told Reuters that the money “can be used in four very broad categories: education, health, recreation and culture; that hits most everything that would benefit the town.”
Friends say Holt was also a collector of toy cars, even though he didn’t own a car himself.
His kindness is sure to benefit a lot of people for a long time to come.
