A Goodwill in Arizona had quite the scare after employees found a human skull in a donation box, authorities said.

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed that the skull had appeared to be a real human skull and sent it to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation, according to Goodyear Police public information officer Lisa Berry.

“I’ve never heard of anything donated like this. Especially here like I come to this Goodwill all the time and I’ve never heard anything that crazy donated,” Goodwill customer Sydney Steele said.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed it was a human skull but that it appeared to be “historic” or ancient and that there was no evidence to suggest that a crime was attached to the skull, Berry said.

Berry told ABC 15 that the box with the skull was dropped off over the weekend and was noticed by employees on Tuesday.

“It did not ever make it to the floor. It was in the donation box, again, with other taxidermy items,” Berry told ABC 15.

A spokesperson for the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona told AZCentral that employees followed company protocol and immediately reported the donation and are continuing to cooperate in the investigation.

“Goodwill did do the right thing. Anything suspicious should always be reported and certainly anything that appears to be human remains should be reported to police,” Berry said, according to ABC 15.

No criminal charges will be filed.