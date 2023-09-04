These Pods Will Help People Catch a Midday Snooze

If giraffes can sleep standing up, maybe we can too.

That's the idea behind the Giraffepod, a sleeping pod currently installed at a cafe in Tokyo's Harajuku district.

The pod, about the size of a phone booth, has enough space for just one person.

Your knees not that great? Cushions handle that. Too pooped to hold your own head up? A fold-down headrest handles that.

"Every day giraffes sleep while standing up for about 20 minutes. And just like that, (we thought) 20 minutes a day is just right for a nap too," said Yoshihito Nohara, from the pod's Japanese maker, Koyoju Plywood Corporation.

A Swiss instant-coffee brand has operated the "sleep cafe" in Tokyo since 2017, with the standing nap pods costing about $5.60 for a half-hour. While sleeping standing up sounds counter-intuitive, reviews from customers were positive.

While the pods are currently on trial in the cafe until Sept. 17, its maker says they are working at marketing them to offices and hospitals. That could appeal to many in Japan, as a 2021 study data showed out of 33 countries people in Japan got the least sleep.