A group of friends from high school have committed to taking the same photo every five years for 40 years.

It started back in 1982, when the five men graduated high school in Santa Barbara, California, and snapped a picture. Five years later in 1987, they decided to do it all again.

“It was five years later, and I realized there was an opportunity for all five of us to be here again, and when everyone said yes, I said, ‘We’re going to take that picture again. We’re gonna duplicate it.’ And I wasn’t gonna take no for an answer,” one of the guys said.

Ever since, they've reunited in the same exact location to pose the exact same way to take the same photo yet again, each one marking the passage of time and the group's commitment to their friendship.

The men say they will continue to take the photos as long as they’re physically able to.

