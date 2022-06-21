Group of Friends Reunite Every 5 Years to Take the Same Photo Since 1982
The men say they will continue to take the photos as long as they’re physically able to.
A group of friends from high school have committed to taking the same photo every five years for 40 years.
It started back in 1982, when the five men graduated high school in Santa Barbara, California, and snapped a picture. Five years later in 1987, they decided to do it all again.
“It was five years later, and I realized there was an opportunity for all five of us to be here again, and when everyone said yes, I said, ‘We’re going to take that picture again. We’re gonna duplicate it.’ And I wasn’t gonna take no for an answer,” one of the guys said.
Ever since, they've reunited in the same exact location to pose the exact same way to take the same photo yet again, each one marking the passage of time and the group's commitment to their friendship.
The men say they will continue to take the photos as long as they’re physically able to.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of Missouri Freshman Left Paralyzed in Alleged Fraternity Hazing Incident Releases Chilling VideoCrime
Juneteenth Celebrated Nationwide With Concerts and ParadesNews
Florida Woman Danielle Redlick Acquitted in 2019 Stabbing Death of Stepfather-Turned-HusbandCrime
Dad With Baby Fights Off Man Who Pointed Gun at Him in Detroit Gas Station: CopsCrime
Rising Houston Baptist University Basketball Star Darius Lee Killed in Harlem Father’s Day ShootingCrime