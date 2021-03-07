New MyHeritage App Animates Photos of Your Departed Ancestors

A new app from online genealogy platform MyHeritage is bringing photos of departed ancestors back to life. “Deep Nostalgia” allows people to submit old family photos and animates them with smiles, eye movements and head turns.

“What it does, is it gives you this connection with your ancestor — with those people in the images you see in front of you — in a way that is magical,” MyHeritage PR and social media director Rafi Mendelsohn told Inside Edition.

Savannah Heckman uploaded a photo of her grandfather Ben, who died in 1972.

“Seeing him move his eyes, even just smile. It was just — it was absolutely beautiful,” Heckman said.

Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian and Lisa Guerrero also gave the app a try with photos of their late loved ones. Watch the video above to see how the photos came to life.

RELATED STORIES

Ida B. Wells’ Great-Granddaughter Michelle Duster Tells Her Ancestor's Brave Story in ‘Ida B. The Queen’

Here’s Where Some of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Are From

See The German Town Where Trump's Ancestors Made Wine Before the Company Reportedly Went Bust