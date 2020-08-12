Guacamole Food Processor Explodes, Killing Mayor of New York Town and Injuring 2 Others: Report

A test on a high pressure food processor used to make guacamole turned fatal in Upstate New York last week as the machine exploded, killing one and injuring two others, according to a report. Former Rensselaer Mayor Joseph Kapp, 67, died of injuries from the explosion of the food processor shortly after 7 a.m. at Innovative Test Solutions in Schenectady, New York, Wednesday, according to published reports.

Two others were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident reportedly occurred at Innovative Test Solutions. The tests were to assess the machine's viability for manufacturing guacamole in the food processor, according to published reports.

It remains unclear what caused the explosion and foul play is not suspected, according to WRGB.

“A high-pressure food pasteurizer experienced a catastrophic failure during trial operational tests at our facility on Wednesday, August 5, 2020,” R. Scott Briody, Innovative Test Solutions' vice president and CEO, told Inside Edition Digital in a statement. “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of Dr. Kapp and the others who were injured.

"We are fully cooperating with all governmental agencies who are investigating this tragedy and out of respect for this process, we cannot comment further," he continued. "We are proud of the exemplary safety record and reputation we have built over the last 16 years and will share more information at an appropriate time.”

The Schenedecky police and fire department did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

