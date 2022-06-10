The live-action version of Scooby-Doo was released 20 years ago this summer, and Airbnb has signed up to help celebrate, according to Hype Beast.

Matthew Lillard, the actor who portrayed Shaggy in the film, is virtually hosting the guest experience alongside the company.

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” Lillard said to the outlet.

“I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”

For just $20 a night, guests will be able to stay in the Mystery Machine and get a view of the Southern California coastline from the parked vehicle.

Fans will appreciate the attention to the cult classic’s details, including exterior decals, a lava lamp, fairy lights, a square TV, and a Sugar Ray album that you can play on a portable CD player.

According to the site, guests can also take advantage of an outdoor setup with a couch and hammock space, and you can watch Scooby-Doo episodes back-to-back with popcorn and movie candy in tow.

Airbnb will begin taking bookings for the Mystery Machine on June 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Related Stories