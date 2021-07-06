Guinness World Records Announces 112-Year-Old in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico as Oldest Living Man | Inside Edition

Human Interest
Emilio Flores Márquez snags the title as World’s Oldest Man as he approaches his 113 birthday.

An 112-year-old Puerto Rico native was announced as the Guinness World Record’s oldest man. 

Emilio Flores Márquez was born on August 8, 1908, making him 112 years and 326 days old as of Wednesday - the day Guinness made the announcement.

According to the news release, the Puerto Rico native has lost a majority of his hearing, and had surgery to implant a hearing device. 

Otherwise, Márquez is strong and in good health.

Márquez’s key to a happy life is one devoid of anger, according to the news release. 

"My father raised me with love, loving everyone," Márquez's family told Guinness World Records. 

"He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others."

The oldest living person is 118-year-old Kane Takana, who lives in Fukuoka, Japan. 

Takana is gunning for the record for the oldest person who's ever lived, according to CNN. Currently that title is held by Jeanne Louise Calment, a French woman who died at 122 in 1997.

