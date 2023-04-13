Under arrest!

Is this the leaker who exposed hundreds of top-secret military documents in one of the most serious breaches of national security in the history of this country?

Jack Teixera is a 21-year-old airman in the United States Air Force's 102nd Intelligence Wing (102 IW), which is part of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and operates out of Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod.

The New York Times reports that Teixera led the online gaming group where these top-secret military documents were dumped.

In an interview with the Times, his mother, Dawn, said: "He needs to get an attorney if things are flowing the way they are going right now."

She added: "The feds will be around soon, I'm sure."

The Washington Post meanwhile spoke to a teenager who was also a member of that gaming group, and said the suspected leaker referred to himself as "O.G," the "original gangster."

"He was a young, charismatic man who loved nature, god - who loves shooting guns and racing cars." the teenager said. "I spoke to O.G. about two days ago before he gave his final goodbye to us. He was just saying that this may be the last you ever season of us. It was almost like seeing a family member pass away."

The Washington Post also obtained a disturbing video of the suspected leaker at a shooting range.

He yells racist and antisemitic slurs to the camera, then fires off several rifle rounds according to the reporting by the Post.

"It is a unique leak in the sense that each of these documents offers a very, very interesting window into a snapshot of what's happening in one part of the world or another," Post reporter Samuel Oakford tells Inside Edition.

There was so much international concern over these documents that the White House even contacted relevant allies to reassure them about the leaks.

Related Stories